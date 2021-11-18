No. 22 St. Bonaventure locks down Boise State in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Lofton had 17 points and seven assists, Jaren Holmes added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 22 St. Bonaventure beat Boise State 67-61 in the Charleston Classic. St. Bonaventure trailed 59-57 with 5:40 remaining after Boise State guard Marcus Shaver Jr. hit a 3-pointer. But the Bonnies locked down defensively and held Boise State to 1-for-9 shooting after that. The Bonnies, however, made five straight shots to build a 65-61 lead. Welch led the late defensive effort for St. Bonaventure, helping keep Boise State’s leading scorer Emmanuel Akot scoreless for the final seven minutes. Welch had 12 points and seven boards for St. Bonaventure. Akot finished with a career-high 24 points, including 6 of 9 3-pointers, for Boise State.