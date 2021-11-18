McIlroy keeps up resurgence to lead World Tour Championship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy is back playing his best golf again even though it has come too late to win another Race to Dubai title. McIlroy opened birdie-eagle and shot 7-under 65 for a two-stroke lead after the first round at DP World Tour Championship. It is the season-ending event on the European Tour. McIlroy is fresh off his 20th career victory on the PGA Tour and says “I’ve got my golf game back.” McIlroy isn’t one of the six players who arrived at Jumeirah Golf Estates still with a chance of finishing the season as European No. 1. Collin Morikawa leads the Race to Dubai standings and opened with a 68.