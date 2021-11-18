Division titles at stake when No. 24 Utah hosts No. 4 Oregon

By The Associated Press

No. 24 Utah and fourth-ranked Oregon are both in the driver’s seat to wrap up Pac-12 division titles. The Utes and Ducks are also on course to meet again Dec. 3 in the Pac-12 championship game. The stakes are particularly high for the Ducks. They’re currently third in the most recent College Football Playoffs rankings. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham can become the most winningest coach in school history. He can surpass Ike Armstrong.