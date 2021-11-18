Bucs WR Brown accused of obtaining fake vaccination card

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Los Angeles chef who told a newspaper that Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card also said the player owes him $10,000. The Tampa Bay Times reported Steven Ruiz provided the newspaper with a screenshot of a July 2 text message in which Brown’s girlfriend asked the former live-in chef if he could obtain Johnson & Johnson vaccination cards for the player. The personal chef said he was unable to find a fake card but that several weeks later he spotted two cards on a dining room table that Brown said were purchased for the player and his girlfriend. The Buccaneers say their entire roster is fully vaccinated and that all vaccination cards were reviewed by team personnel and “no irregularities were observed.”