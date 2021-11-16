Tigers officially add LHP Eduardo Rodríguez to boost rebuild

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

The Detroit Tigers plan to be relatively aggressive in free agency and they proved that while giving their rebuild a boost, adding left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to their rotation with a $77 million investment. The team announced Tuesday that it agreed to terms on a five-year contract with Rodríguez. The 28-year-old Rodríguez joins a pitching staff with Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal on a third-place team that finished with 77 wins for its best season in five years. The Tigers know they have a lot of catching up to do after trailing the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox by 16 games.