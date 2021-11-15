Darius Rucker knows teamwork critical in football and music
By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer
Every quarterback on every NFL team readily acknowledges the importance of teamwork. So would every entertainer. While singer/songwriter Darius Rucker notes that pretty much all athletes “want to be singers and all singers want to be sports guys,” the biggest similarity is how they all need to mesh with teammates. Or bandmates. Rucker has had 10 No. 1 singles and four No. 1 albums on the country chart, and previously was the front man for Hootie & the Blowfish, including during a successful reunion tour in 2019.