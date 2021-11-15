Column: Karma may still want a word with Aaron Rodgers

By JIM LITKE

AP Sports Columnist

Those who wanted to see Aaron Rodgers laid low for misleading most everyone about his vaccination status will have to bide their time. Ditto for those who hoped he’d emerge from a 10-day quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test like some avenging superhero. The only thing we learned after Rodgers returned from quarantine and helped the Packers’ just enough to post a 17-0 win over Seattle is that Green Bay has a Super Bowl-worthy defense. Whether their star quarterback, who doesn’t intend to get vaccinated, will be there if they arrive could depend on karma.