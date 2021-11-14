DeRozan, LaVine in double digits, Bulls end Clippers’ streak

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and Zach LaVine added 29 to help the Chicago Bulls beat the Los Angeles Clippers 100-90 on Sunday night, ending the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak. Lonzo Ball had 10 points for the Bulls, who used generous amounts of Los Angeles-area talent to earn the victory. Paul George scored 27 points with 11 rebounds for the Clippers, while Eric Bledsoe added 21 points. Los Angeles lost for the first time since Oct. 29 at Portland.