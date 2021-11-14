Auburn QB Bo Nix to have season-ending ankle surgery

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is out for the season with an ankle injury.Nix was injured in a 43-34 loss to Mississippi State that represented the program’s biggest collapse after leading 28-3, and a team spokesman confirmed that he’d have surgery on Monday. Nix, a three-year starter, stayed in the game before getting replaced by LSU transfer T.J. Finley in the final minutes. Auburn visits South Carolina on Saturday and hosts No. 2 Alabama. Nix posted on Twitter and Instagram about the injury, saying “the road to recovery begins tomorrow.”