Scheffler steady at the end to build 1-shot lead in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is closer than ever to his first PGA Tour victory. Coming off a good Ryder Cup debut, the Texan made a pair of late birdies and was steady down the stretch in the Houston Open. He shot a 69 and took a one-shot lead. This is the first time Scheffler has the lead going into the final round. Five players were one shot behind. That includes Kevin Tway after bogeys on his last two holes. Also in the mix are Martin Trainer, Jhonattan Vegas and Matthew Wolff. Wolff has been the most consistent contender in the fall.