Nigeria a point from playoffs in World Cup qualifying

By GERALD IMRAY
AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Nigeria has moved a point away from Africa’s final World Cup playoffs as a pair of penalties saw off Liberia 2-0. A crunch game between Ivory Coast and Cameroon will decide which one goes through out of their group. Tunisia blew its chance of reaching the 10-team playoffs with a game to spare by losing in Equatorial Guinea in a big shock. Those two teams are now tied at the top of their group and a tense finish is in store there too. The teams in the decisive playoffs will be decided in the final group games on Tuesday.

