Lewis leads No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette past Troy, 35-21

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette beat Troy 35-21 on Saturday. Lewis had touchdown passes of 52, 15 and 13 yards and ran 27 yards for the other score. His TD passes came on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ first two drives of the game and their first drive of the second half. Lewis completed 14 of 21 passes for 166 yards to help ULL (9-1, 7-0 Sun Belt Conference) extend its winning streak to a school-record nine games after losing its season opener at Texas 38-18.