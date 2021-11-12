Va. Tech wins fourth straight against Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Keve Aluma made all 10 of his foul shots and scored 20 points and Hunter Cattoor scored 19 and Storm Murphy 11 and Virginia Tech beat Navy 77-57. The Hokies shot 50% (27 for 54). Aluma made 10 of Virginia Tech’s 15 total foul shots. Greg Summers’ layup 16 seconds in gave Navy its only lead of the game. Aluma scored a basket and Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to start an 11-0 run. Tyler Nelson scored 15 for Navy and Daniel Deavers and Summers scored 10 apiece.