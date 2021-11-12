Titans LB David Long out vs. Saints, QB Ryan Tannehill ill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will be without starting linebacker David Long Jr. on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The Titans declared Long out Friday after the linebacker missed practice all week with an injured hamstring. Cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle) and safety Dane Cruikshank (knee) also are out. Tennessee added quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the injury report Friday with an illness that kept him from practicing. Long has started the last eight games for the Titans (7-2) and had his first career interception last week. Wide receiver Julio Jones is questionable after aggravating a hamstring in practice.