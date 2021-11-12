Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 5:07 PM

Saints without Kamara, Gardner-Johnson, Armstead vs. Titans

MGN/KYMA.com

By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Star New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, starting left tackle Terron Armstead and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson have been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Tennessee. Kamara has not practiced this week after injuring his knee during a loss last Sunday to Atlanta. Armstead also has not practiced because of knee and shoulder injuries. Gardner-Johnson left last week’s game with a foot injury. Kamara leads the Saints with 530 yards and three touchdowns rushing and has a team-high 32 catches for 310 yards and four TDs. Kamara’s injury likely means increased work for veteran running back Mark Ingram.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content