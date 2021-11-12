Liddell scores 29, No. 17 Ohio State struggles past Niagara

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 29 points as No. 17 Ohio State pulled away from Niagara in the second half for an 84-74 win. Liddell has carried the load in each of the first two games, both of them closer-than-expected wins for the Buckeyes. Ohio State needed a last-second layup by Zed Key to pull out a win over Akron on Tuesday night. Marcus Hammond scored 22 points for Niagara, which stayed in the game until the final minute. Sam Iorio had 18 points and Jordan Cintron scored 17.