Kane powers England toward WCup; Jorginho miss costs Italy

LONDON (AP) — Italy’s World Cup qualification goes into the final round after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland that saw Jorginho miss a late penalty for the European champions. Italy remains top of Group C, but only ahead of Switzerland on goal difference. Group I leader England can already start planning for Qatar after a 5-0 rout of Albania, fueled by Harry Kane’s perfect hat trick. Only a draw is required from England on Monday against San Marino, the world’s lowest-ranked team. Scotland advanced to the playoffs after a 2-0 at Moldova clinched second place in Group F behind Denmark.