Flyers rally in 3rd period to beat Hurricanes 2-1

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Zack MacEwen scored with 8:40 remaining and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1. Joel Farabee also scored in the third period for the Flyers, who had been shut out in their previous game and couldn’t score in this one until the final period. Carter Hart stopped 39 shots for the Flyers, who have won two of their past three games. MacEwen’s goal was his first in 10 games this season. Former Carolina player Patrick Brown picked up one of the assists on the play. Steven Lorentz scored for the Hurricanes, off to a franchise-best start to the season. They lost for just the second time in 12 games. Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen made 26 saves.