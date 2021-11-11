Titans look to beat another 2020 playoff team, New Orleans

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Your best player gets sidelined for a lengthy period, perhaps the rest of the season, and yet you prosper. That’s been the strange scenario recently in Music City, where the Tennessee Titans still have their groove despite losing running back Derrick Henry — also the top player in the AFC South — to a broken foot. Tennessee, with a 3 1/2-game lead in the division and standing atop the entire conference, hosts New Orleans on Sunday. The Titans are 6-0 against 2020 playoff teams, including wins in four straight games. Tennessee has won five straight overall, the longest active streak in the NFL.