Ravens seek to extend run of dominance over Dolphins

By The Associated Press

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens visit the Miami Dolphins for Thursday night football this week. Baltimore has won eight of the last nine meetings between the teams. The last three have had a combined score of Ravens 137, Dolphins 16. The last meeting between the teams was Brian Flores’ first game as Dolphins coach and the worst regular-season loss in Dolphins history. Miami’s 59-10 defeat in 2019 pales only to the 55-point playoff loss to Jacksonville to close the 1999 season as the worst for a Dolphins team.