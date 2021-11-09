Skip to Content
Shackelford, Ellis lead No. 14 Alabama past La Tech, 93-64

By CARY L. CLARK
Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Keon Ellis scored 18 points and Jaden Shackelford added 17, leading No. 14 Alabama to a 93-64 season-opening rout of Louisiana Tech. Fresh off the program’s first Southeastern Conference title in 30 years, the Crimson Tide got off to a strong start despite replacing four of its top six scorers. Ellis was 5-of-7 shooting, including three 3-pointers, and had nine rebounds off the bench. Shackelford hit three first-half 3s and grabbed seven boards. Top freshman recruit JD Davison had 12 points and six assists. Keaston Willis led Louisiana Tech with 16 points. 

