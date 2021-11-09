Newcomers lead Texas Tech past North Florida 89-74

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Bryson Williams had 22 points and seven rebounds, Mark Adams won his coaching debut with his alma mater, and Texas Tech defeated North Florida 89-74 in the season opener for both teams. Adams is 1-0 as a Division I coach after winning 554 games at five schools in lower divisions. Williams a transfer from UTEP, had plenty of support from fellow transfers Kevin Obanor, and Davion Warren. Obanor scored 17 points and Warren 14. The Ospreys were led by Carter Hendrickson and Jarius Hicklen with 14 points each.