Mutts, N’Guessan lead Virginia Tech in blowout of Maine

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justyn Mutts scored 15 points, David N’Guessan added 15 off the bench and Virginia Tech beat Maine 82-47 in the season opener for both squads. The Hokies rushed to a 19-7 lead with 12:41 to play before intermission and never trailed. Virginia Tech led 46-22 at the break shooting 58% (19 for 33). Eight Virginia Tech players entered the scoring column in the first half. Kristians Feierbergs and Byron Ireland each scored nine points off the bench for Maine.