Cashman says Boone made decision to move Torres to second

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the decision to shift Gleyber Torres from shortstop to second base late in the season. General manager Brian Cashman said there was not a single instance that led to the decision. Torres, who turns 25 next month, was primarily a second baseman during his first two seasons with the Yankees in 2018 and 2019. He filled in at shortstop when Didi Gregorius got hurt and was moved there for 2020 after Gregorius left as a free agent.