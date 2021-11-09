Beckham clears waivers, free agent can sign with any team

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

Odell Beckham Jr. wanted freedom and got his wish. A disappointment and distraction before being released by the Cleveland Browns, Beckham cleared NFL waivers without being claimed Tuesday and can now sign as a free agent with any team. Beckham was let go by the Browns on Monday, closing the book on his 2 1/2 seasons with the club. He was eligible to be grabbed by the other 31 teams, but none wanted to pick up the remaining $7.25 million he’s owed this season. The 29-year-old Beckham would prefer to sign with a contender.