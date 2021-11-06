Seattle puts head coach Jim Hayford on administrative leave

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle University has placed basketball coach Jim Hayford on administrative leave. Citing unidentified sources, Stadium reported a Black player for Seattle alleged Hayford used a racial slur during a scrimmage Thursday. The report stated the player used the slur during the scrimmage and, after being informed by game officials, Hayford repeated it in an effort to curtail its use. The report stated Hayford apologized Friday, but the majority of players were refusing to play for him. Associate head coach Chris Victor will direct the team.