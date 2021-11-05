Mainz holds injury-hit Gladbach 1-1 in Bundesliga

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Mainz has fought back to earn a 1-1 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga. It denies the visitors what would have been a third consecutive win. Silvan Widmer struck the equalizer for Mainz in the 76th minute. He curled in a fine shot off the far post despite being faced by several defenders. Mainz had been pushing hard before that. Gladbach relied on ’keeper Yann Sommer to maintain its lead off a goal scored by Florian Neuhaus against the run of play in the 38th. Gladbach had both Swiss defender Nico Elvedi and compatriot Breel Embolo go off injured around the half–hour mark.