Garland hits go-ahead free throws, Cavs beat Raptors 102-101

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Darius Garland made a pair of free throws with 4.8 seconds remaining, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Raptors 102-101. Toronto’s winning streak ended at five games. Garland scored 21 points, Jarrett Allen had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Evan Mobley scored 18 for the Cavs, who had lost their previous six games at Toronto. OG Anunoby scored 23 points but missed a jump shot in the final seconds that would have won it for the Raptors. Toronto led by 15 points early in the third quarter. Cleveland took its first and only lead on Garland’s decisive free throws.