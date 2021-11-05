Favorites, top contenders for Day 2 of Breeders’ Cup

By MIKE FARRELL

Associated Press

The early favorites and top contenders in nine Breeders’ Cup races on Day 2 at Del Mar. In the $6 million Classic, Knicks Go and Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality will be vying for potential Horse of the Year honors with a victory. Both colts are trained by Brad Cox. In the $4 million Turf, Irish mare Tarnawa is back to defend her title. In the $2 million Distaff, Letruska is carrying the hopes of Mexico. She’s won six graded stakes at six different tracks this year. Her owner is from Mexico and her trainer was born in Spain before becoming dominant in Mexican racing. She’s now based in South Florida.