Vikings in Baltimore for first time since wild 2013 game
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
The Minnesota Vikings play at Baltimore this weekend for the first time since the teams combined for five touchdowns in the final 2:05 of a 2013 game. That game took place in the snow and the Ravens won 29-26. The Ravens enter this week’s game coming off their open date, which was a productive weekend off for them. Cincinnati’s loss left Baltimore in sole possession of first place in the AFC North. The Vikings trail NFC North-leading Green Bay by 3 1/2 games.