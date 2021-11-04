Jamie Benn scores in OT, Stars outlast Flames 4-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jamie Benn scored at 2:59 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Benn took a drop pass from Joe Pavelski and sent a shot just inside the goal post and past goalie Jacob Markstrom. Denis Gurianov, Blake Comeau and Tyler Seguin also scored, Miro Heiskanen had three assists, and Anton Khudobin made 30 saves. Dallas snapped a four-game winless streak to improve to 4-4-2. Milan Lucic, Matthew Tkachuk and Nikita Zadorov scored for the Flames, and Markstrom had 24 saves. Calgary is 6-1-3, earning points in nine games in a row.