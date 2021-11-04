Defender Zouma called up for France’s World Cup qualifiers

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — With Raphael Varane out injured for a few weeks France coach Didier Deschamps recalled Kurt Zouma for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. After only recently returning from a groin injury, Varane limped off with a hamstring injury playing for Manchester United against Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday and is expected to be out for about one month. Zouma plays in central defense for Premier League club West Ham. He could win his 11th and 12th international caps for Les Bleus against Kazakhstan at Parc des Princes on Nov. 13 and away to Finland in Helsinki three days later.