Atlanta plays Red Bulls to scoreless draw

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Bradley Guzan made three saves and Atlanta United played the New York Red Bulls to a 0-0 draw. A win by either Atlanta or New York would have secured their spot in the postseason. With the draw, Nashville and Philadelphia each clinched a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, and will host their first playoff match. Atlanta, which extended its undefeated run to five games, plays last-place Cincinnati in a regular-season finale on Sunday. New York, which has never lost to Atlanta in 10 meetings, plays Nashville on Sunday. New York was without head coach Gerhard Struber, who was suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Assistant coaches Bradley Carnell and Bernd Eibler managed the match in Struber’s absence.