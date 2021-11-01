Pulisic could make Chelsea return in Champions League
By The Associated Press
Christian Pulisic traveled with Chelsea to Sweden, and the American winger could make his first appearance with the team in 2 1/2 months when the Blues play at Malmö in the Champions League. The 23-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, injured his left ankle on Sept. 8 while playing for the U.S. in a World Cup qualifier at Honduras. Pulisic returned to full training last week. He has played for Chelsea just twice this season. Before the ankle injury, he was sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test. The Americans’ next qualifier is Nov. 12 against Mexico in Cincinnati.