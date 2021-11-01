Knicks Go is early 5-2 favorite for Breeders’ Cup Classic

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

Knicks Go is the early 5-2 favorite for the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic this weekend at Del Mar. The two-day world championships drew 169 horses from eight countries, including 46 foreign horses to the seaside track north of San Diego. Del Mar is hosting for the second time in four years. Knicks Go drew the No. 5 post in the nine-horse field for the 1 1/4-mile Classic on Saturday. Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality is the 3-1 second choice. Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is the co-third choice at 4-1 for embattled trainer Bob Baffert.