Titans use late turnovers to pull off 34-31 OT win at Indy

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Randy Bullock made a 44-yard field goal with 4:03 left in overtime, capping a wild finish as the Tennessee Titans won 34-31 at Indianapolis. The teams combined for two touchdowns in the final 86 seconds of regulation to set up overtime and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the final 7 1/2 minutes after throwing only one all season. Tennessee took a three-game lead in the AFC South and also earned its third season sweep in the series.