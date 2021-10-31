Swing, then miss it: MLB pitchers could bat for final time

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves could represent a historic moment for Major League Baseball. It might be the final time a pitcher appears in the batting order. There’s a good chance the designated hitter will come to the National League next year, most likely on a permanent basis. The DH debate has raged since the American League first used it in 1973. Game 5 will be at Truist Park in Atlanta, meaning the Braves and Astros will both list pitchers in the lineup. But regardless of the result, it will be the last game in an NL ballpark this season. So it might just mark the end of an era.