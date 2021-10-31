Maldonado gives Astros surprise offensive boost with 3 RBIs

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Martín Maldonado is known for his defense but he provided a surprise contribution at the plate to help the Houston Astros stay alive in the World Series. Maldonado drove in three runs in the Astros’ 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5. Maldonado had never driven in more than one run in any of his previous 41 career postseason games. Maldonado had only one hit in Game 5 but played a key role in the Astros’ offensive resurgence.