Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 8:50 PM

Fox, Shesterkin lift Rangers past Kraken, 3-1

MGN/KYMA.com

By CHRIS TALBOTT
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Adam Fox scored the go-ahead goal, Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots and the New York Rangers beat the expansion Seattle Kraken 3-1. The Rangers shook off a long, lethargic stretch after taking an early 1-0 lead to win their franchise-record fifth road game in October. It’s also New York’s most road wins in the first nine games of a season. New York killed four power plays in the win. Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer had 14 saves.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content