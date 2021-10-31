Correa nets 2 as Inter beats Udinese to keep pressure on top

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Joaquín Correa scored twice as Inter Milan beat Udinese 2-0 to keep up the pressure on the top two in Serie A. Both Correa’s goals came in the second half as Inter moved to within four points of Milan and Napoli. Both are playing later. Napoli visits relegation-threatened Salernitana and Milan travels to title rival Roma. Wantaway forward Dušan Vlahović may have endeared himself to fans again after scoring a hat trick to help Fiorentina beat Spezia 3-0.