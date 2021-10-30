Mississippi State beats turnover-prone No. 12 Kentucky 31-17

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Dillon Johnson ran for two touchdowns and Mississippi State scored 14 points off of four Kentucky turnovers to beat the No. 12 Wildcats 31-17 on Saturday night. The Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) came up big with three interceptions of Will Levis and a fumble recovery. They turned a third-quarter fumble and pickoff into consecutive touchdowns to put the game out of reach. Will Rogers set an SEC record by completing 92% of his passes — 36 of 39 — for 344 yards and a touchdown as the Bulldogs won their second consecutive game. Johnson had scoring runs of 9 and 1 yards and finished with 41 yards rushing on 11 carries.