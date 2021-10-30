Fresno State hands No. 21 San Diego State 1st loss, 30-20

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener passed for 306 yards and a touchdown, Jordan Mims rushed for a career-high 186 yards and two scores, and Fresno State handed No. 21 San Diego State its first loss of the season with a 30-20 victory. The Bulldogs raced out to a 20-0 second-quarter lead as they picked up their second win against a ranked team this season. Mims had his second straight 100-yard game and became the first running back this season to hit the century mark against the Aztecs.