Chelsea extends Premier League lead by beating Newcastle 3-0

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Reece James has scored a second-half double to lead Chelsea to a 3-0 victory at Newcastle. The win extends the London club’s lead at the top of the Premier League to three points. The defender broke the deadlock against the relegation-threatened side in the 65th minute and James fired in again in the 77th. Jorginho converted a penalty after Kai Havertz was tripped by goalkeeper Karl Darlow. Chelsea was helped by second-place Liverpool being held 2-2 by Brighton. Newcastle remains next-to-last in the Premier League after equaling its longest winless run at the beginning of a top-flight season of 10 games.