Booker scores 27, Suns use huge run to beat Cavs 101-92

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Deandre Ayton added 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-92 on Saturday night. The Suns used a 50-12 run to break the game open. The dominant stretch lasted from the middle of the second quarter to late in the third and turned a 14-point deficit into a 24-point lead. Booker added nine assists on his 25th birthday, including an alley-oop pass from halfcourt to Mikal Bridges for a dunk. Chris Paul added 16 points and 10 assists. Ayton shot 8 of 10 from the field but left in the second half with a right leg contusion.