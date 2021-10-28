Rasmus Asplund’s 2nd goal in OT puts Sabres past Ducks 4-3

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Asplund scored his second goal with 43.9 seconds left in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres blew a three-goal lead before rallying for a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Zemgus Girgensons and Arttu Ruotsalainen also scored for the Sabres. Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots in a standout performance in goal. Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves and Simon Benoît tied it with his first career NHL goal early in the third period for the Ducks, who lost their fifth straight. Troy Terry extended his points streak to six games for Anaheim, and Adam Henrique scored his 200th career goal.