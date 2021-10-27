Rams LB Jones shocked by Young trade, but eager to step up

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Rookie linebacker Ernest Jones now has a major role in the Los Angeles Rams’ defense. But he wasn’t thrilled to get the news. Jones was simply shocked by the trade of second-leading tackler Kenny Young to Denver to create about $1.3 million in cap room. The Rams are counting on their third-round draft pick to step into a major role. LA’s defense has been solid despite taking several steps back from the effectiveness of last season’s NFL-leading unit. The entire Rams defense seems to be stunned by Young’s departure, but Jones radiates confidence in his new role.