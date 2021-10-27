ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers suspended from home arena

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (AP) — The ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers have been suspended from playing home games at Mile One Centre pending a third-party investigation into allegations of “disrespectful workplace conduct.” The City of St. John’s said Wednesday that Deacon Sports & Entertainment Limited, the parent company of the Growlers, was informed about the suspension a little over a week before the team was scheduled to play in its home opener. The city said it will not provide details of the allegations. The Growlers are an affiliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said it is looking to accommodate the Growlers at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum, the home of the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, while the investigation in St. John’s is ongoing.