Cruz wins MLB’s Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy

HOUSTON (AP) — Nelson Cruz has been given Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy. Cruz will receive the award before Game 2 of the World Series. The 17-year MLB veteran and seven-time All-Star provided financial support to 1,200 families in his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also helped feed 700 families and provided the town with a fire engine, 80 firefighter uniforms and an ambulance. And he organizes dentists and optometrists to go the town’s clinic for checkups, medicine and eyewear. Cruz was nominated by the Twins, who traded him to Tampa Bay in July. He joined Rod Carew, Dave Winfield and Kirby Puckett as Minnesota players to win the award.