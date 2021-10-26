Walker scores 19, Knicks romp to end 15-game skid vs 76ers

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 19 points in his best game with his hometown team and the New York Knicks snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 112-99 victory. Evan Fournier added 18 points in the Knicks’ first victory over Philadelphia since April 12, 2017. Julius Randle had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Joel Embiid didn’t have a field goal in the first half of his career loss to the Knicks, who seized control by outscoring Philadelphia 39-16 in the second quarter. Tobias Harris scored 23 points for the 76ers. Embiid had been 12-0 in games he played against New York.