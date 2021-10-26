Utah to retire No. 22 to honor Jordan and Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah will retire jersey No. 22 during its game against UCLA on Saturday to honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, friends and teammates who died nine months apart. The No. 22 will be the first jersey retired in program history. Jordan died at 19 in an accidental shooting on Christmas night 2020 and Lowe changed his number to honor his friend, who was also his teammate at West Mesquite High School in Texas. The 21-year-old Lowe was shot at a house party on Sept. 26, hours after Utah’s game against Washington State. He was laid to rest next to his friend earlier this month.